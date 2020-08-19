Listen Live Sports

Clemson to play FCS opponent Citadel in Tigers’ home opener

August 19, 2020 11:56 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will start its home season against Citadel on Sept. 19, filling the lone nonconference spot on its COVID-19 revamped schedule.

The Tigers were originally scheduled to face Citadel on Nov. 14 before the global pandemic affected the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

The ACC adopted a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent. Clemson was set to face Akron, Notre Dame and state rival South Carolina along with Citadel as its non-conference foes on its old 12-game schedule.

It will still face Notre Dame on Nov. 7 because the Irish will compete in the ACC this season.

Citadel is part of the Division I Southern Conference and competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Its league has chosen to hold off conference play until the spring, but has left it up to its members if they want to play nonconference games.

The Bulldogs’ contract calls for them to receive $450,000 from Clemson.

