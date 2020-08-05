Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 3 0 6 9 Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .366 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .098 Winker dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .143 Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .280 VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Casali ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Colón ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 4 2 6 7 Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .302 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .277 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .171 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .163 Zimmer rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Luplow lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Allen lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 León c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .095 Mercado cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .121

Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 3 0 Cleveland 000 020 00x_2 4 1

a-struck out for VanMeter in the 7th. b-grounded out for Barnhart in the 7th. c-struck out for Akiyama in the 8th. d-flied out for Winker in the 9th.

E_León (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Akiyama (2). RBIs_Hernandez (3), Ramírez (7).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (VanMeter, Votto, Senzel); Cleveland 1 (C.Santana). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_León. GIDP_Votto, Zimmer, Lindor.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (VanMeter, Galvis, Votto; Suárez, Galvis, Votto); Cleveland 1 (Hernandez, Ramírez, C.Santana).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Antone L,0-1 4 1-3 2 1 1 4 4 82 2.08 Lorenzen 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 14 12.46 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.93 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 9.00

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger W,1-1 5 2-3 2 0 0 5 4 103 3.24 Leone H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.70 Pérez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Karinchak H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Hand S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 8.31

Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 1-1, Leone 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:56.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.