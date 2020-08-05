Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|6
|9
|
|Akiyama lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Ervin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.366
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.098
|Winker dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Davidson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Senzel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Casali ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Galvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Colón ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|4
|2
|6
|7
|
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.302
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Luplow lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.095
|Mercado cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.121
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|00x_2
|4
|1
a-struck out for VanMeter in the 7th. b-grounded out for Barnhart in the 7th. c-struck out for Akiyama in the 8th. d-flied out for Winker in the 9th.
E_León (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Akiyama (2). RBIs_Hernandez (3), Ramírez (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (VanMeter, Votto, Senzel); Cleveland 1 (C.Santana). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_León. GIDP_Votto, Zimmer, Lindor.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (VanMeter, Galvis, Votto; Suárez, Galvis, Votto); Cleveland 1 (Hernandez, Ramírez, C.Santana).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Antone L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|82
|2.08
|Lorenzen
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|12.46
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.93
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|9.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger W,1-1
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|103
|3.24
|Leone H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.70
|Pérez H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Karinchak H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Hand S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|8.31
Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 1-1, Leone 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:56.
