Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|4
|2
|
|Akiyama lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ervin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davidson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colón ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|00x
|—
|2
E_León (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Akiyama (2).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antone L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Lorenzen
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger W,1-1
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Leone H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Karinchak H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:56.
