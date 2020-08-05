Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 0 3 0 Totals 26 2 4 2 Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 1 Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Winker dh 2 0 1 0 Zimmer rf 3 0 1 0 Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 Luplow lf 2 1 0 0 Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 Allen lf 0 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 León c 2 0 0 0 Casali ph-c 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 1 0 0 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Colón ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0 Cleveland 000 020 00x — 2

E_León (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Akiyama (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Antone L,0-1 4 1-3 2 1 1 4 4 Lorenzen 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 1 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland Clevinger W,1-1 5 2-3 2 0 0 5 4 Leone H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pérez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Karinchak H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hand S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:56.

