Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

August 5, 2020 10:25 pm
 
Cincinnati Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 3 0 Totals 26 2 4 2
Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 1
Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Winker dh 2 0 1 0 Zimmer rf 3 0 1 0
Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 Luplow lf 2 1 0 0
Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 Allen lf 0 0 0 0
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 León c 2 0 0 0
Casali ph-c 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 1 0 0
Galvis ss 2 0 0 0
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0
Colón ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0
Cleveland 000 020 00x 2

E_León (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Akiyama (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Antone L,0-1 4 1-3 2 1 1 4 4
Lorenzen 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Clevinger W,1-1 5 2-3 2 0 0 5 4
Leone H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pérez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hand S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:56.

