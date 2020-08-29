Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|37
|1
|4
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Edman 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|3-Freeman pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Carpenter 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Santana lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-DeShields pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Wong ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|2-Chang pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Carlson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|001
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Molina (3). DP_Cleveland 3, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, St. Louis 9. 2B_Naquin (6), Goldschmidt (4). HR_Ramírez (7). SB_Fowler (1). S_DeShields (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Karinchak, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O.Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hand, S, 10-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Cabrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gomber
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Gallegos
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gant
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A.Reyes, L, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Flaherty (León), Wittgren (Edman). WP_Hand, A.Reyes.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_4:06.
