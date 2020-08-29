Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1

August 29, 2020 5:46 pm
 
Cleveland St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 2 5 2 Totals 37 1 4 1
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Edman 2b-lf 4 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 1 DeJong ss 5 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 0
C.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Miller dh 2 1 0 0
F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Molina c 5 0 1 0
3-Freeman pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Fowler rf 4 0 0 0
Naquin rf 5 0 1 1 Carpenter 3b 5 0 1 1
D.Santana lf 2 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0
1-DeShields pr-cf 1 0 0 0 a-Wong ph-2b 0 0 0 0
León c 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 0 0
2-Chang pr 0 0 0 0 b-Carlson ph-cf 1 0 0 0
R.Pérez c 1 0 0 0
Allen cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 100 000 000 001 2
St. Louis 000 000 100 000 1

E_Molina (3). DP_Cleveland 3, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, St. Louis 9. 2B_Naquin (6), Goldschmidt (4). HR_Ramírez (7). SB_Fowler (1). S_DeShields (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco 6 2 0 0 2 6
Karinchak, BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 3
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
O.Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren, W, 2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Hand, S, 10-10 1 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Flaherty 5 3 1 1 2 5
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 1 3
Gomber 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Gallegos 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gant 1 0 0 0 1 0
A.Reyes, L, 1-1 2 1 1 0 0 3

HBP_Flaherty (León), Wittgren (Edman). WP_Hand, A.Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_4:06.

