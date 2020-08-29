Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|5
|2
|6
|12
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.297
|3-Freeman pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Naquin rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|D.Santana lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|1-DeShields pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|2-Chang pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|R.Pérez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Allen cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|1
|4
|1
|5
|11
|
|Edman 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Miller dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.327
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.254
|Carpenter 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|a-Wong ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|b-Carlson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|001_2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|1
a-intentionally walked for O’Neill in the 10th. b-pinch hit for Bader in the 10th.
1-ran for D.Santana in the 7th. 2-ran for León in the 10th. 3-ran for F.Reyes in the 12th.
E_Molina (3). LOB_Cleveland 10, St. Louis 9. 2B_Naquin (6), Goldschmidt (4). HR_Ramírez (7), off Flaherty. RBIs_Ramírez (22), Naquin (9), Carpenter (13). SB_Fowler (1). CS_DeShields (2). S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Naquin, Ramírez, F.Reyes, Allen); St. Louis 5 (Miller, Bader 2, DeJong). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 14; St. Louis 1 for 15.
Runners moved up_Carpenter. GIDP_C.Santana, Molina.
DP_Cleveland 3 (Hernández, Lindor, C.Santana; Lindor, Hernández, C.Santana; C.Santana, Ramírez, C.Santana); St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|85
|3.75
|Karinchak, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|1.02
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.84
|O.Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.35
|Wittgren, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|1.93
|Hand, S, 10-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.38
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|83
|1.93
|Cabrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|4.32
|Gomber
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|34
|0.00
|Gallegos
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Gant
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.74
|A.Reyes, L, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|32
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 1-0, Gallegos 1-0. IBB_off Wittgren (Wong), off Wittgren (Miller). HBP_Flaherty (León), Wittgren (Edman). WP_Hand, A.Reyes. PB_Molina (2).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_4:06.
