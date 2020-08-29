Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1

August 29, 2020 5:46 pm
 
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 5 2 6 12
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .271
Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .254
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .267
C.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .218
F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .297
3-Freeman pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .238
Naquin rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .288
D.Santana lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .157
1-DeShields pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
León c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .130
2-Chang pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
R.Pérez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Allen cf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .160
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 1 4 1 5 11
Edman 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .273
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .329
Miller dh 2 1 0 0 3 0 .327
Molina c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .254
Carpenter 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .191
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .164
a-Wong ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
b-Carlson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Cleveland 100 000 000 001_2 5 0
St. Louis 000 000 100 000_1 4 1

a-intentionally walked for O’Neill in the 10th. b-pinch hit for Bader in the 10th.

1-ran for D.Santana in the 7th. 2-ran for León in the 10th. 3-ran for F.Reyes in the 12th.

E_Molina (3). LOB_Cleveland 10, St. Louis 9. 2B_Naquin (6), Goldschmidt (4). HR_Ramírez (7), off Flaherty. RBIs_Ramírez (22), Naquin (9), Carpenter (13). SB_Fowler (1). CS_DeShields (2). S_DeShields.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Naquin, Ramírez, F.Reyes, Allen); St. Louis 5 (Miller, Bader 2, DeJong). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 14; St. Louis 1 for 15.

Runners moved up_Carpenter. GIDP_C.Santana, Molina.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Hernández, Lindor, C.Santana; Lindor, Hernández, C.Santana; C.Santana, Ramírez, C.Santana); St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco 6 2 0 0 2 6 85 3.75
Karinchak, BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 3 29 1.02
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.84
O.Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 1.35
Wittgren, W, 2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 16 1.93
Hand, S, 10-10 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.38
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 5 3 1 1 2 5 83 1.93
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 4.32
Gomber 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 34 0.00
Gallegos 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Gant 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 1.74
A.Reyes, L, 1-1 2 1 1 0 0 3 32 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 1-0, Gallegos 1-0. IBB_off Wittgren (Wong), off Wittgren (Miller). HBP_Flaherty (León), Wittgren (Edman). WP_Hand, A.Reyes. PB_Molina (2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_4:06.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired