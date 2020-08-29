Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 5 2 6 12 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .271 Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .254 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .267 C.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .218 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .297 3-Freeman pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .238 Naquin rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .288 D.Santana lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .157 1-DeShields pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 León c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .130 2-Chang pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 R.Pérez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Allen cf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .160

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 1 4 1 5 11 Edman 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .329 Miller dh 2 1 0 0 3 0 .327 Molina c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .254 Carpenter 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .191 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .164 a-Wong ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 b-Carlson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180

Cleveland 100 000 000 001_2 5 0 St. Louis 000 000 100 000_1 4 1

a-intentionally walked for O’Neill in the 10th. b-pinch hit for Bader in the 10th.

1-ran for D.Santana in the 7th. 2-ran for León in the 10th. 3-ran for F.Reyes in the 12th.

E_Molina (3). LOB_Cleveland 10, St. Louis 9. 2B_Naquin (6), Goldschmidt (4). HR_Ramírez (7), off Flaherty. RBIs_Ramírez (22), Naquin (9), Carpenter (13). SB_Fowler (1). CS_DeShields (2). S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Naquin, Ramírez, F.Reyes, Allen); St. Louis 5 (Miller, Bader 2, DeJong). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 14; St. Louis 1 for 15.

Runners moved up_Carpenter. GIDP_C.Santana, Molina.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Hernández, Lindor, C.Santana; Lindor, Hernández, C.Santana; C.Santana, Ramírez, C.Santana); St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 6 2 0 0 2 6 85 3.75 Karinchak, BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 3 29 1.02 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.84 O.Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 1.35 Wittgren, W, 2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 16 1.93 Hand, S, 10-10 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.38

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 5 3 1 1 2 5 83 1.93 Cabrera 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 4.32 Gomber 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 34 0.00 Gallegos 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Gant 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 1.74 A.Reyes, L, 1-1 2 1 1 0 0 3 32 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 1-0, Gallegos 1-0. IBB_off Wittgren (Wong), off Wittgren (Miller). HBP_Flaherty (León), Wittgren (Edman). WP_Hand, A.Reyes. PB_Molina (2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_4:06.

