Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|8
|6
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.278
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.177
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|D.Santana lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Zimmer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|León c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|12
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|W.Castro 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Jones ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Maybin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Cleveland
|002
|010
|000_3
|6
|2
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001_1
|4
|1
a-doubled for Stewart in the 9th.
E_Ramírez (1), León (2), Garcia (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), León (1), C.Santana (2), Schoop (2), Jones (6). RBIs_Ramírez 2 (16), C.Santana (4), Jones (13). SB_Ramírez 2 (3), Goodrum (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (C.Santana 2, Mercado, F.Reyes, Hernández); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, V.Reyes, Maybin). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 15; Detroit 1 for 7.
GIDP_F.Reyes, Maybin.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Hernández, C.Santana); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Schoop, Candelario).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber W,4-0
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|98
|1.30
|Wittgren H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.25
|Hand S,5-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6.35
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull L,2-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|97
|2.78
|Schreiber
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.00
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|2.61
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|2.45
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.48
Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 1-0. WP_Bieber(2).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:12.
