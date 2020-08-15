Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 8 6 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Ramírez 3b 3 1 2 2 2 0 .278 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .212 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .177 F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143 D.Santana lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Zimmer lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182 León c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .100 Mercado cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .111

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 2 12 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .209 W.Castro 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .400 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Jones ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .314 Maybin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .304 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269

Cleveland 002 010 000_3 6 2 Detroit 000 000 001_1 4 1

a-doubled for Stewart in the 9th.

E_Ramírez (1), León (2), Garcia (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), León (1), C.Santana (2), Schoop (2), Jones (6). RBIs_Ramírez 2 (16), C.Santana (4), Jones (13). SB_Ramírez 2 (3), Goodrum (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (C.Santana 2, Mercado, F.Reyes, Hernández); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, V.Reyes, Maybin). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 15; Detroit 1 for 7.

GIDP_F.Reyes, Maybin.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Hernández, C.Santana); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Schoop, Candelario).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber W,4-0 7 3 0 0 1 11 98 1.30 Wittgren H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.25 Hand S,5-5 1 1 1 0 1 0 20 6.35

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull L,2-1 4 2-3 6 3 3 4 3 97 2.78 Schreiber 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 22 0.00 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 2 1 28 2.61 Garcia 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 2.45 García 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 6.48

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 1-0. WP_Bieber(2).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.