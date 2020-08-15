Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 31 1 4 1 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 2 2 W.Castro 3b 3 1 0 0 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 D.Santana lf 3 0 1 0 Jones ph 1 0 1 1 Zimmer lf 0 0 0 0 Maybin rf 4 0 0 0 León c 3 1 1 0 Romine c 3 0 1 0 Mercado cf 3 1 0 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0

Cleveland 002 010 000 — 3 Detroit 000 000 001 — 1

E_Ramírez (1), León (2), Garcia (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), León (1), C.Santana (2), Schoop (2), Jones (6). SB_Ramírez 2 (3), Goodrum (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Bieber W,4-0 7 3 0 0 1 11 Wittgren H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand S,5-5 1 1 1 0 1 0

Detroit Turnbull L,2-1 4 2-3 6 3 3 4 3 Schreiber 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 2 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 2 1 García 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Bieber(2).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:12.

