Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|W.Castro 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Santana lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Zimmer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Ramírez (1), León (2), Garcia (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), León (1), C.Santana (2), Schoop (2), Jones (6). SB_Ramírez 2 (3), Goodrum (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber W,4-0
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Wittgren H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand S,5-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull L,2-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Schreiber
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Bieber(2).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:12.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.