Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

August 15, 2020 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 31 1 4 1
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 3 1 2 2 W.Castro 3b 3 1 0 0
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0
F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 1 0
D.Santana lf 3 0 1 0 Jones ph 1 0 1 1
Zimmer lf 0 0 0 0 Maybin rf 4 0 0 0
León c 3 1 1 0 Romine c 3 0 1 0
Mercado cf 3 1 0 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0
Cleveland 002 010 000 3
Detroit 000 000 001 1

E_Ramírez (1), León (2), Garcia (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), León (1), C.Santana (2), Schoop (2), Jones (6). SB_Ramírez 2 (3), Goodrum (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,4-0 7 3 0 0 1 11
Wittgren H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand S,5-5 1 1 1 0 1 0
Detroit
Turnbull L,2-1 4 2-3 6 3 3 4 3
Schreiber 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 2 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 2 1
García 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Bieber(2).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Blakney.

Advertisement

T_3:12.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts