Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

August 9, 2020 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 34 4 6 4
Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 1 García ss 5 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Grandal 1b 4 0 1 1
C.Santana 1b 2 2 1 0 Abreu dh 4 1 1 1
Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0
1-DeShields pr-dh 0 0 0 1 Mazara rf 2 1 0 0
D.Santana rf 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 0 0 0
Freeman lf 5 1 2 1 McCann c 4 1 3 2
2-Mercado pr-lf 0 0 0 0 3-Goins pr 0 0 0 0
León c 4 1 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0
Cleveland 002 000 010 2 5
Chicago 010 002 000 1 4

E_McCann (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 10, Chicago 5. 2B_Freeman (1), Hernandez 2 (5), Reyes (2), Grandal (3), Moncada (4). HR_Abreu (3), McCann (3). S_DeShields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber 6 4 3 3 2 8
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 3
Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 2
Maton, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand, H, 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Pérez, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito 7 4 2 2 5 9
Marshall, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2
Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cordero, L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 0 0

HBP_Colomé (Zimmer).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:20.

