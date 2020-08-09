Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|García ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-DeShields pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mazara rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|McCann c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|2-Mercado pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|3-Goins pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|010
|2
|—
|5
|Chicago
|010
|002
|000
|1
|—
|4
E_McCann (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 10, Chicago 5. 2B_Freeman (1), Hernandez 2 (5), Reyes (2), Grandal (3), Moncada (4). HR_Abreu (3), McCann (3). S_DeShields (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maton, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|5
|9
|Marshall, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Colomé
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cordero, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Colomé (Zimmer).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:20.
