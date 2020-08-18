Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|9
|3
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|
|Moran dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Reynolds lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|González 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Zimmer pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|2-Tucker pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|000
|3
|—
|6
|Pittsburgh
|100
|020
|000
|0
|—
|3
E_Frazier (1), González (1), Stallings (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Naquin (1), Hernández (7), Newman (3), Bell (2). HR_C.Santana (2). SB_Zimmer (2). SF_Reyes (1). S_Stallings (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|O.Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karinchak
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wittgren, W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand, S, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Holland
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Turley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kela
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Howard, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
O.Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Stratton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Maton (Bell), Howard (Lindor). WP_Carrasco, Brubaker.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_4:02.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.