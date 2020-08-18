Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3

August 18, 2020 11:24 pm
 
Cleveland Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 6 6 Totals 38 3 9 3
Hernández 2b 5 2 1 0 Frazier 2b 5 1 1 0
Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 Newman ss 4 2 3 0
Lindor ss 2 2 1 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 2
C.Santana 1b 5 1 2 5 Moran dh 4 0 1 1
Reyes dh 4 0 0 1 Reynolds lf 5 0 1 0
Naquin rf 5 0 1 0 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0
D.Santana lf 3 0 0 0 González 3b 5 0 0 0
1-Zimmer pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Dyson cf 4 0 1 0
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 0
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 2-Tucker pr 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 003 000 000 3 6
Pittsburgh 100 020 000 0 3

E_Frazier (1), González (1), Stallings (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Naquin (1), Hernández (7), Newman (3), Bell (2). HR_C.Santana (2). SB_Zimmer (2). SF_Reyes (1). S_Stallings (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco 4 1-3 5 3 3 3 5
O.Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Maton 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Karinchak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Wittgren, W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1
Hand, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 3
Pittsburgh
Brubaker 3 3 3 3 3 1
Holland 2 1 0 0 0 2
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 2
Turley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kela 1 0 0 0 1 2
Howard, L, 1-1 1 1 3 2 0 2

O.Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Stratton pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Maton (Bell), Howard (Lindor). WP_Carrasco, Brubaker.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_4:02.

