Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3

August 18, 2020 11:24 pm
 
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 6 6 4 11
Hernández 2b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .264
Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .264
Lindor ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .239
C.Santana 1b 5 1 2 5 0 0 .194
Reyes dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .300
Naquin rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .167
D.Santana lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .163
1-Zimmer pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .071
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 9 3 3 15
Frazier 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .184
Newman ss 4 2 3 0 1 0 .277
Bell 1b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .205
Moran dh 4 0 1 1 1 2 .227
Reynolds lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .185
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .075
González 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Dyson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .225
2-Tucker pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Cleveland 003 000 000 3_6 6 0
Pittsburgh 100 020 000 0_3 9 3

1-ran for D.Santana in the 9th. 2-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

E_Frazier (1), González (1), Stallings (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Naquin (1), Hernández (7), Newman (3), Bell (2). HR_C.Santana (2), off Howard. RBIs_C.Santana 5 (9), Reyes (16), Moran (10), Bell 2 (9). SB_Zimmer (2). SF_Reyes. S_Stallings.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes, DeShields, Lindor, Hernández); Pittsburgh 5 (Dyson, Reynolds, Moran, Bell, González). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 11; Pittsburgh 3 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bell, González. GIDP_C.Santana.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (González, Frazier, Bell).

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco 4 1-3 5 3 3 3 5 91 3.71
O.Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.00
Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.66
Maton 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.42
Karinchak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.71
Wittgren, W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 2.70
Hand, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 5.40
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker 3 3 3 3 3 1 57 4.91
Holland 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 7.36
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 5.73
Turley 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.32
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.79
Kela 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 4.50
Howard, L, 1-1 1 1 3 2 0 2 19 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 1-0, Karinchak 2-0, Turley 1-0. HBP_Maton (Bell), Howard (Lindor). WP_Carrasco, Brubaker.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_4:02.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired