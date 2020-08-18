Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|6
|6
|4
|11
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Lindor ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.194
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Naquin rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|D.Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|1-Zimmer pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|9
|3
|3
|15
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Newman ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.205
|Moran dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.227
|Reynolds lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.075
|González 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|2-Tucker pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|000
|3_6
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|020
|000
|0_3
|9
|3
1-ran for D.Santana in the 9th. 2-ran for Stallings in the 9th.
E_Frazier (1), González (1), Stallings (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Naquin (1), Hernández (7), Newman (3), Bell (2). HR_C.Santana (2), off Howard. RBIs_C.Santana 5 (9), Reyes (16), Moran (10), Bell 2 (9). SB_Zimmer (2). SF_Reyes. S_Stallings.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes, DeShields, Lindor, Hernández); Pittsburgh 5 (Dyson, Reynolds, Moran, Bell, González). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 11; Pittsburgh 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Bell, González. GIDP_C.Santana.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (González, Frazier, Bell).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|91
|3.71
|O.Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.00
|Hill
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|Maton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.42
|Karinchak
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.71
|Wittgren, W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.70
|Hand, S, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|5.40
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|57
|4.91
|Holland
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|7.36
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.73
|Turley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.32
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.79
|Kela
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.50
|Howard, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|19
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 1-0, Karinchak 2-0, Turley 1-0. HBP_Maton (Bell), Howard (Lindor). WP_Carrasco, Brubaker.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_4:02.
