Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 6 6 4 11 Hernández 2b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .264 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .264 Lindor ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .239 C.Santana 1b 5 1 2 5 0 0 .194 Reyes dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .300 Naquin rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .167 D.Santana lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .163 1-Zimmer pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .071 DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 9 3 3 15 Frazier 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .184 Newman ss 4 2 3 0 1 0 .277 Bell 1b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .205 Moran dh 4 0 1 1 1 2 .227 Reynolds lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .185 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .075 González 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Dyson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .225 2-Tucker pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176

Cleveland 003 000 000 3_6 6 0 Pittsburgh 100 020 000 0_3 9 3

1-ran for D.Santana in the 9th. 2-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

E_Frazier (1), González (1), Stallings (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Naquin (1), Hernández (7), Newman (3), Bell (2). HR_C.Santana (2), off Howard. RBIs_C.Santana 5 (9), Reyes (16), Moran (10), Bell 2 (9). SB_Zimmer (2). SF_Reyes. S_Stallings.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes, DeShields, Lindor, Hernández); Pittsburgh 5 (Dyson, Reynolds, Moran, Bell, González). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 11; Pittsburgh 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bell, González. GIDP_C.Santana.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (González, Frazier, Bell).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 4 1-3 5 3 3 3 5 91 3.71 O.Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.00 Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.66 Maton 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.42 Karinchak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.71 Wittgren, W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 2.70 Hand, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 5.40

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker 3 3 3 3 3 1 57 4.91 Holland 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 7.36 Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 5.73 Turley 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.32 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.79 Kela 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 4.50 Howard, L, 1-1 1 1 3 2 0 2 19 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 1-0, Karinchak 2-0, Turley 1-0. HBP_Maton (Bell), Howard (Lindor). WP_Carrasco, Brubaker.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_4:02.

