Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1

August 8, 2020 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 10 5 5 12
Hernandez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .291
Ramírez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .234
C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .174
Reyes dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .241
D.Santana rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .214
Luplow lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .043
Taylor c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000
DeShields cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .375
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 2 11
Moncada 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .305
Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .256
1-Collins pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .322
García ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300
Mendick 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Engel lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .323
Cleveland 000 600 010_7 10 0
Chicago 000 000 010_1 8 0

1-ran for Grandal in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Lindor (3), Robert (4), Mazara (1). HR_Reyes (2), off Anderson; Luplow (1), off Anderson; D.Santana (1), off Cishek; Moncada (3), off Hill. RBIs_Reyes 2 (8), Luplow 2 (2), D.Santana (2), Moncada (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (D.Santana); Chicago 5 (Mendick 2, Grandal, Robert). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 2; Chicago 0 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_García.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, W, 1-1 6 5 0 0 1 7 95 1.29
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Hill 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 1.50
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foster 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 0.00
Anderson, L, 0-1 1 1-3 4 6 6 2 2 50 40.50
Hamilton 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 26 0.00
Burdi 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 7.50
Cishek 1 1 1 1 1 3 21 11.12
Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

WP_Anderson, Hamilton. PB_Grandal (2).

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights