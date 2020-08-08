Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|5
|5
|12
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.291
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.174
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|D.Santana rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.043
|Taylor c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|2
|11
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.305
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|1-Collins pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.322
|García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Engel lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Cleveland
|000
|600
|010_7
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010_1
|8
|0
1-ran for Grandal in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Lindor (3), Robert (4), Mazara (1). HR_Reyes (2), off Anderson; Luplow (1), off Anderson; D.Santana (1), off Cishek; Moncada (3), off Hill. RBIs_Reyes 2 (8), Luplow 2 (2), D.Santana (2), Moncada (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (D.Santana); Chicago 5 (Mendick 2, Grandal, Robert). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 2; Chicago 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_García.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 1-1
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|95
|1.29
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Hill
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|1.50
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foster
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|0.00
|Anderson, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|50
|40.50
|Hamilton
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|0.00
|Burdi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|7.50
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|21
|11.12
|Detwiler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
WP_Anderson, Hamilton. PB_Grandal (2).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:11.
