Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 10 5 5 12 Hernandez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .291 Ramírez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .234 C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .174 Reyes dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .241 D.Santana rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .214 Luplow lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .043 Taylor c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000 DeShields cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .375

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 2 11 Moncada 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .305 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .256 1-Collins pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Robert cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .322 García ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Mendick 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Engel lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .323

Cleveland 000 600 010_7 10 0 Chicago 000 000 010_1 8 0

1-ran for Grandal in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Lindor (3), Robert (4), Mazara (1). HR_Reyes (2), off Anderson; Luplow (1), off Anderson; D.Santana (1), off Cishek; Moncada (3), off Hill. RBIs_Reyes 2 (8), Luplow 2 (2), D.Santana (2), Moncada (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (D.Santana); Chicago 5 (Mendick 2, Grandal, Robert). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 2; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_García.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, W, 1-1 6 5 0 0 1 7 95 1.29 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Hill 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 1.50 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foster 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 0.00 Anderson, L, 0-1 1 1-3 4 6 6 2 2 50 40.50 Hamilton 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 26 0.00 Burdi 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 7.50 Cishek 1 1 1 1 1 3 21 11.12 Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

WP_Anderson, Hamilton. PB_Grandal (2).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:11.

