Cleveland 8, Detroit 5

August 16, 2020 4:55 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 8 13 8 3 5
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Ramírez 3b 4 2 1 2 1 0 .277
Lindor ss 5 1 3 3 0 0 .233
C.Santana 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .179
F.Reyes dh 4 2 3 2 0 0 .316
Mercado pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Naquin rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .158
D.Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Zimmer lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
León c 2 1 1 1 2 0 .119
DeShields cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 11 5 3 8
Goodrum ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214
V.Reyes rf-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .278
H.Castro rf-3b 4 2 3 0 1 1 .269
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 3 1 0 .188
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Candelario 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Maybin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Lugo 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
W.Castro 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Greiner c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .118
Jones cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .315
Cleveland 012 013 100_8 13 1
Detroit 003 010 001_5 11 0

a-grounded out for Stewart in the 5th.

1-ran for F.Reyes in the 9th.

E_Hernández (2). LOB_Cleveland 8, Detroit 8. 2B_Lindor 2 (5), Hernández (6), Greiner (2), H.Castro (2), Candelario (3), Jones (7). HR_F.Reyes (4), off M.Fulmer; Lindor (4), off M.Fulmer; Ramírez (5), off Alexander; León (1), off Schreiber; F.Reyes (5), off C.Fulmer. RBIs_F.Reyes 2 (15), Lindor 3 (13), Ramírez 2 (18), León (1), Goodrum (13), Cabrera 3 (11), V.Reyes (5). SB_Mercado (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (C.Santana 2, Hernández, Naquin, Zimmer); Detroit 4 (Stewart, Candelario). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Detroit 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_D.Santana, Maybin, Schoop.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Hernández, Lindor, C.Santana; Hernández, Lindor, C.Santana); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Schoop, Candelario).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko 2 2-3 6 3 3 0 1 47 3.95
Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.59
Leone BS,0-1 0 2 1 1 1 0 12 6.23
Pérez W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 1.12
Hill H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 24 5.00
Karinchak 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 26 0.79
Wittgren 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 3.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Fulmer 2 2-3 5 3 3 2 2 58 7.56
Alexander 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 44 4.61
Schreiber L,0-1 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 9 3.00
Soto 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
C.Fulmer 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 6.75
Burrows 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.06
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.62

Leone pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-0, Pérez 2-0, Karinchak 1-0, Soto 1-1. HBP_Maton (Jones), Jiménez (F.Reyes). WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:26.

The Associated Press

