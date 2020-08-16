Cleveland 8, Detroit 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|3
|5
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.233
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Mercado pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Naquin rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|D.Santana lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Zimmer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|León c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.119
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|3
|8
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|V.Reyes rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|H.Castro rf-3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.188
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Maybin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Lugo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|W.Castro 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Cleveland
|012
|013
|100_8
|13
|1
|Detroit
|003
|010
|001_5
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Stewart in the 5th.
1-ran for F.Reyes in the 9th.
E_Hernández (2). LOB_Cleveland 8, Detroit 8. 2B_Lindor 2 (5), Hernández (6), Greiner (2), H.Castro (2), Candelario (3), Jones (7). HR_F.Reyes (4), off M.Fulmer; Lindor (4), off M.Fulmer; Ramírez (5), off Alexander; León (1), off Schreiber; F.Reyes (5), off C.Fulmer. RBIs_F.Reyes 2 (15), Lindor 3 (13), Ramírez 2 (18), León (1), Goodrum (13), Cabrera 3 (11), V.Reyes (5). SB_Mercado (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (C.Santana 2, Hernández, Naquin, Zimmer); Detroit 4 (Stewart, Candelario). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Detroit 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_D.Santana, Maybin, Schoop.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Hernández, Lindor, C.Santana; Hernández, Lindor, C.Santana); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Schoop, Candelario).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko
|2
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|47
|3.95
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.59
|Leone BS,0-1
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|6.23
|Pérez W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.12
|Hill H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|5.00
|Karinchak
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.79
|Wittgren
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Fulmer
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|58
|7.56
|Alexander
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|44
|4.61
|Schreiber L,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3.00
|Soto
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|C.Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|6.75
|Burrows
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.06
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.62
Leone pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-0, Pérez 2-0, Karinchak 1-0, Soto 1-1. HBP_Maton (Jones), Jiménez (F.Reyes). WP_Leone.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:26.
