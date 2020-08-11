Listen Live Sports

Cobb scheduled to start for Baltimore against Philadelphia

August 11, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (7-7, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-6, third in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Alex Cobb (1-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The Phillies went 45-36 at home in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The Orioles finished 29-52 in road games in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 213 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

