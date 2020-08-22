Listen Live Sports

Cobb scheduled to start for Orioles against Red Sox

August 22, 2020 3:05 am
 
Boston Red Sox (9-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-14, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (2-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Orioles: Alex Cobb (1-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Orioles finished 24-52 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.7 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.60.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Boston leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

