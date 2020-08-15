Listen Live Sports

Collier continues to strong play, Lynx beats reeling Liberty

August 15, 2020 8:47 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Napheesa Collier had her second consecutive double-double, Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 94-64 on Saturday night.

Collier scored 26 points — one shy of her career high set last year as a rookie — and grabbed 13 rebounds. The No. 6 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft added five assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Lynx (7-3) used a 24-6 run over the final six minutes of the second quarter and the opening minutes of the third to take a 53-33 lead when Collier capped the spurt with 7:31 to go. Dangerfield scored seven points and Collier six during that stretch.

Jazmine Jones led the Liberty (1-9) with 13 points. New York, which has lost four in a row, shot 30% from the field and scored a season-low 64 points.

Dangerfield, a second-round pick in April’s draft and Collier’s former teammate at Connecticut, has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games. The 5-foot-5 guard is averaging 13.6 points per game on 47.1% shooting.

