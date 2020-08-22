Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Collier’s big night helps Lynx beat Mercury 90-80

August 22, 2020 12:29 am
 
< a min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, rookie Crystal Dangerfield scored 19 points, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the shorthanded Phoenix Mercury 90-80 on Friday night.

Collier also had four steals and two blocks for Minnesota (9-3), which has won three straight. Dangerfield’s three-point play gave Minnesota an 81-73 lead with 3:16 remaining.

Damiris Dantas scored 13 points, making all five of her field goals, in the first half and Bridget Carleton added 12 as Minnesota led 51-42. Dantas finished with 19 points and Carleton had 14 points and a career-high six assists.

Bria Hartley led Phoenix (6-7) with 24 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 21. Diana Taurasi was held to 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting

Advertisement

Phoenix center Brittney Griner missed her first game of the season due to personal reasons. She leads the team in points (17.7) and rebounds (7.5).

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II