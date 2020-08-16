Colorado 10, Texas 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 6 6 6 9 Choo dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241 a-Santana ph-dh 1 0 1 2 1 0 .111 Solak cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .299 b-Heineman ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .143 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .170 Gallo rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .203 Refsnyder rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Frazier 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .317 Odor 2b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .151 Dietrich 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .364 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .184 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 c-Kiner-Falefa ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .290

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 14 10 3 7 Hampson cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .321 Story ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .326 Blackmon rf 3 0 2 2 2 1 .446 Arenado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Kemp dh 4 3 2 0 0 0 .255 Tapia lf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .303 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .229 Butera c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .143

Texas 020 100 012_6 6 1 Colorado 051 220 00x_10 14 1

a-singled for Choo in the 8th. b-walked for Solak in the 8th. c-walked for Mathis in the 9th.

E_Odor (3), McMahon (4). LOB_Texas 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Frazier 2 (7), Andrus (5), Story (5), Blackmon (7), Butera (1). 3B_Tapia (1). HR_Odor (2), off Gray; Gallo (5), off Gray; McMahon (3), off Allard. RBIs_Odor 2 (6), Gallo (11), Santana 2 (2), Kiner-Falefa (3), McMahon 3 (12), Story 2 (14), Blackmon 2 (22), Tapia (4), Butera 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Heineman); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, McMahon, Murphy, Story). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Colorado 5 for 11.

GIDP_Solak, Calhoun.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy; Murphy, Story, Murphy).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard, L, 0-1 3 8 6 6 1 4 65 5.25 Nicasio 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 18.00 Benjamin 1 3 2 2 0 2 28 18.00 Hearn 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 9.00 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 5.19 Herget 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 8.44

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 1-2 7 3 3 3 2 7 98 5.74 Bard 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 4.09 J.Díaz 2-3 1 2 0 3 1 27 3.12 Estévez, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:00.

