Colorado 10, Texas 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|6
|9
|
|Choo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|a-Santana ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.111
|Solak cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|b-Heineman ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Refsnyder rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Frazier 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.151
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|c-Kiner-Falefa ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|3
|7
|
|Hampson cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Story ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.326
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.446
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Kemp dh
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Tapia lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.229
|Butera c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.143
|Texas
|020
|100
|012_6
|6
|1
|Colorado
|051
|220
|00x_10
|14
|1
a-singled for Choo in the 8th. b-walked for Solak in the 8th. c-walked for Mathis in the 9th.
E_Odor (3), McMahon (4). LOB_Texas 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Frazier 2 (7), Andrus (5), Story (5), Blackmon (7), Butera (1). 3B_Tapia (1). HR_Odor (2), off Gray; Gallo (5), off Gray; McMahon (3), off Allard. RBIs_Odor 2 (6), Gallo (11), Santana 2 (2), Kiner-Falefa (3), McMahon 3 (12), Story 2 (14), Blackmon 2 (22), Tapia (4), Butera 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Heineman); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, McMahon, Murphy, Story). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Colorado 5 for 11.
GIDP_Solak, Calhoun.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy; Murphy, Story, Murphy).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard, L, 0-1
|3
|
|8
|6
|6
|1
|4
|65
|5.25
|Nicasio
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|18.00
|Benjamin
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|18.00
|Hearn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|9.00
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.19
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|8.44
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 1-2
|7
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|7
|98
|5.74
|Bard
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.09
|J.Díaz
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|27
|3.12
|Estévez, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:00.
