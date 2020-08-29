Colorado 4, San Diego 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 11 3 2 6 Grisham cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .302 Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .306 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .348 Myers rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .304 Garcia dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257 a-Profar ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Torrens c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .273 b-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .314 Hedges c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 12 4 1 9 Tapia lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .311 Story ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .311 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .362 Kemp dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 1-Rodgers pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .095 McMahon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .218 Hampson cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .258 Fuentes 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224 c-Murphy ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .266

San Diego 000 000 030_3 11 0 Colorado 001 000 201_4 12 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Naylor in the 9th. b-grounded out for Torrens in the 9th. c-singled for Wolters in the 9th.

1-ran for Kemp in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Grisham (6), Cronenworth (9), Fuentes (2). RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (15), Myers (24), Story (19), Hampson (6), Tapia (8), Murphy (15). SB_Garcia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Naylor, Myers); Colorado 2 (Story). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Colorado 5 for 11.

LIDP_Grisham, Arenado. GIDP_France, Blackmon.

DP_San Diego 2 (Grisham, Hosmer, Grisham; Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Fuentes, Blackmon; Fuentes; Arenado, McMahon, Fuentes).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Baez 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 3 41 7.71 Perdomo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.06 Patiño 2 2 1 1 0 3 35 4.73 Strahm 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 18 2.25 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.86 Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Stammen, L, 3-2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 8.36

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 7 7 0 0 1 3 101 3.32 Estévez, BS, 1-2 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 25 3.78 Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.94 Bard, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.20

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-0, Strahm 1-1, Johnson 2-0, Kinley 1-0. PB_Torrens (3).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:08.

