Colorado 4, San Diego 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|2
|6
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.348
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Garcia dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Naylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|a-Profar ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|b-France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|1
|9
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.362
|Kemp dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Rodgers pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Hampson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.258
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|c-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|San Diego
|000
|000
|030_3
|11
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|201_4
|12
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Naylor in the 9th. b-grounded out for Torrens in the 9th. c-singled for Wolters in the 9th.
1-ran for Kemp in the 7th.
LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Grisham (6), Cronenworth (9), Fuentes (2). RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (15), Myers (24), Story (19), Hampson (6), Tapia (8), Murphy (15). SB_Garcia (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Naylor, Myers); Colorado 2 (Story). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Colorado 5 for 11.
LIDP_Grisham, Arenado. GIDP_France, Blackmon.
DP_San Diego 2 (Grisham, Hosmer, Grisham; Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Fuentes, Blackmon; Fuentes; Arenado, McMahon, Fuentes).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baez
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|41
|7.71
|Perdomo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.06
|Patiño
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|4.73
|Strahm
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.25
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.86
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Stammen, L, 3-2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|8.36
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|7
|
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|101
|3.32
|Estévez, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|25
|3.78
|Kinley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.94
|Bard, W, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.20
Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-0, Strahm 1-1, Johnson 2-0, Kinley 1-0. PB_Torrens (3).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:08.
