Colorado 4, San Diego 3

August 29, 2020 11:36 pm
 
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 11 3 2 6
Grisham cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .302
Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .306
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .348
Myers rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .304
Garcia dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
a-Profar ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196
Torrens c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .273
b-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Hedges c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 12 4 1 9
Tapia lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .311
Story ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .311
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .362
Kemp dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
1-Rodgers pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .095
McMahon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .218
Hampson cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .258
Fuentes 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224
c-Murphy ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .266
San Diego 000 000 030_3 11 0
Colorado 001 000 201_4 12 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Naylor in the 9th. b-grounded out for Torrens in the 9th. c-singled for Wolters in the 9th.

1-ran for Kemp in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Grisham (6), Cronenworth (9), Fuentes (2). RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (15), Myers (24), Story (19), Hampson (6), Tapia (8), Murphy (15). SB_Garcia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Naylor, Myers); Colorado 2 (Story). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Colorado 5 for 11.

LIDP_Grisham, Arenado. GIDP_France, Blackmon.

DP_San Diego 2 (Grisham, Hosmer, Grisham; Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Fuentes, Blackmon; Fuentes; Arenado, McMahon, Fuentes).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Baez 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 3 41 7.71
Perdomo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.06
Patiño 2 2 1 1 0 3 35 4.73
Strahm 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 18 2.25
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.86
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Stammen, L, 3-2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 8.36
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 7 7 0 0 1 3 101 3.32
Estévez, BS, 1-2 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 25 3.78
Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.94
Bard, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.20

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-0, Strahm 1-1, Johnson 2-0, Kinley 1-0. PB_Torrens (3).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:08.

