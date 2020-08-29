Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

August 29, 2020 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 11 3 Totals 35 4 12 4
Grisham cf 5 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 0 2 1
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 Story ss 4 0 2 1
Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 2 Kemp dh 3 0 1 0
Myers rf 4 0 2 1 1-Rodgers pr-dh 1 1 0 0
Garcia dh 4 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 2 0
Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 Hampson cf 3 1 1 1
a-Profar ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Fuentes 1b 4 1 1 0
Torrens c 3 0 2 0 Wolters c 3 0 1 0
b-France ph 1 0 0 0 c-Murphy ph 1 0 1 1
Hedges c 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 030 3
Colorado 001 000 201 4

DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Grisham (6), Cronenworth (9), Fuentes (2). SB_Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Baez 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 3
Perdomo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Patiño 2 2 1 1 0 3
Strahm 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stammen, L, 3-2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Colorado
Senzatela 7 7 0 0 1 3
Estévez, BS, 1-2 2-3 3 3 3 1 2
Kinley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bard, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Patiño pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.

Advertisement

T_3:08.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired