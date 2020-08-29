Colorado 4, San Diego 3

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kemp dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|1-Rodgers pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garcia dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Naylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|a-Profar ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Colorado
|001
|000
|201
|—
|4
DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Grisham (6), Cronenworth (9), Fuentes (2). SB_Garcia (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baez
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Perdomo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patiño
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Strahm
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen, L, 3-2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela
|7
|
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Estévez, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Kinley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard, W, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Patiño pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:08.
