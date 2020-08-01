Colorado 6, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dahl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|a-Naylor ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Owings 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Colorado
|031
|110
|00x
|—
|6
E_Lucchesi (1). DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Mejía (1). HR_Grisham (3), Kemp (1), Story (4). SB_Owings (1). SF_Butera (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lucchesi, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Quantrill
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Perdomo
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland, W, 2-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Almonte
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:50.
