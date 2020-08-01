Listen Live Sports

Colorado 6, San Diego 1

August 1, 2020 11:25 pm
 
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 32 6 11 5
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Dahl cf 4 1 1 0
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Story ss 3 1 2 1
Pham dh 3 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 1
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Kemp dh 3 2 1 1
Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 McMahon 1b 3 0 0 0
France 1b 2 0 0 0 Hampson lf 4 1 1 0
a-Naylor ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Owings 2b 4 1 3 1
Mejía c 3 0 1 0 Butera c 3 0 0 1
Olivares lf 3 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 010 1
Colorado 031 110 00x 6

E_Lucchesi (1). DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Mejía (1). HR_Grisham (3), Kemp (1), Story (4). SB_Owings (1). SF_Butera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lucchesi, L, 0-1 1 2-3 6 3 3 1 3
Quantrill 4 1-3 4 3 3 2 4
Perdomo 2 1 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Freeland, W, 2-0 6 2 0 0 1 4
Almonte 2 1 1 1 0 4
Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 2

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:50.

