Colorado 6, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|3
|10
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|France 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|a-Naylor ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|3
|8
|
|Dahl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Story ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.385
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Kemp dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|McMahon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Hampson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Owings 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010_1
|3
|1
|Colorado
|031
|110
|00x_6
|11
|0
a-grounded out for France in the 8th.
E_Lucchesi (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Mejía (1). HR_Grisham (3), off Almonte; Kemp (1), off Quantrill; Story (4), off Quantrill. RBIs_Grisham (6), Butera (1), Blackmon (5), Kemp (4), Story (5), Owings (1). SB_Owings (1). SF_Butera.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Myers); Colorado 3 (Kemp, Arenado, Butera). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Colorado 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hampson. GIDP_Machado, McMahon, Hampson.
DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Profar, France; Profar, Machado, France); Colorado 1 (Story, Owings, McMahon).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|51
|8.44
|Quantrill
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|77
|4.76
|Perdomo
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.40
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 2-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|83
|1.50
|Almonte
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|36
|1.80
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Quantrill 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:50.
