Colorado 6, San Diego 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 3 10 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .286 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Pham dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .273 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .273 France 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .294 a-Naylor ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Mejía c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .133 Olivares lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 11 5 3 8 Dahl cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .258 Story ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .385 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .333 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Kemp dh 3 2 1 1 1 0 .333 McMahon 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Hampson lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Owings 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .273 Butera c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .167

San Diego 000 000 010_1 3 1 Colorado 031 110 00x_6 11 0

a-grounded out for France in the 8th.

E_Lucchesi (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Mejía (1). HR_Grisham (3), off Almonte; Kemp (1), off Quantrill; Story (4), off Quantrill. RBIs_Grisham (6), Butera (1), Blackmon (5), Kemp (4), Story (5), Owings (1). SB_Owings (1). SF_Butera.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Myers); Colorado 3 (Kemp, Arenado, Butera). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hampson. GIDP_Machado, McMahon, Hampson.

DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Profar, France; Profar, Machado, France); Colorado 1 (Story, Owings, McMahon).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, L, 0-1 1 2-3 6 3 3 1 3 51 8.44 Quantrill 4 1-3 4 3 3 2 4 77 4.76 Perdomo 2 1 0 0 0 1 18 5.40

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 2-0 6 2 0 0 1 4 83 1.50 Almonte 2 1 1 1 0 4 36 1.80 Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 2 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Quantrill 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:50.

