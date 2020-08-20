Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Columbus 3, Chicago 0

August 20, 2020 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago 0 0 0
Columbus 1 2 3

First half_1, Columbus, Etienne, 1 (Valenzuela), 20th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Nagbe, 1 (Zardes), 81st; 3, Columbus, Zardes, 3 (Santos), 88th.

Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Connor Sparrow; Columbus, Andrew Tarbell, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Pineda, Chicago, 29th; Calvo, Chicago, 48th; Valenzuela, Columbus, 68th.

Advertisement

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

A_1.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda (Brian Gutierrez, 83rd), Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran (Brandt Bronico, 90th+3), Djordje Mihailovic (Elliot Collier, 61st), Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric.

Columbus_Andrew Tarbell; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Diaz (Sebastian Berhalter, 66th), Derrick Etienne (Emmanuel Boateng, 74th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos (Chris Cadden, 90th+3); Gyasi Zardes (Fanendo Adi, 90th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired