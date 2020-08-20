Columbus 3, Chicago 0

|Chicago
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|1
|2
|—
|3
First half_1, Columbus, Etienne, 1 (Valenzuela), 20th minute.
Second half_2, Columbus, Nagbe, 1 (Zardes), 81st; 3, Columbus, Zardes, 3 (Santos), 88th.
Goalies_Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Connor Sparrow; Columbus, Andrew Tarbell, Matt Lampson.
Yellow Cards_Pineda, Chicago, 29th; Calvo, Chicago, 48th; Valenzuela, Columbus, 68th.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
A_1.
___
Lineups
Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda (Brian Gutierrez, 83rd), Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran (Brandt Bronico, 90th+3), Djordje Mihailovic (Elliot Collier, 61st), Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric.
Columbus_Andrew Tarbell; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Diaz (Sebastian Berhalter, 66th), Derrick Etienne (Emmanuel Boateng, 74th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos (Chris Cadden, 90th+3); Gyasi Zardes (Fanendo Adi, 90th).
