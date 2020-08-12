Listen Live Sports

Connecticut 70, Dallas 66

August 12, 2020 9:20 pm
 
DALLAS (66)

Sabally 2-9 0-0 5, Thornton 1-3 0-0 2, Harrison 2-7 2-2 6, Gray 7-12 1-1 15, Ogunbowale 7-14 4-5 19, Alarie 2-2 0-0 4, Ndour 0-0 0-0 0, Samuelson 0-1 2-2 2, Harris 4-9 2-2 13, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 11-12 66.

CONNECTICUT (70)

A.Thomas 5-12 7-8 17, Bonner 6-17 5-6 18, Jones 3-6 2-3 8, Charles 2-5 0-0 4, J.Thomas 4-12 0-0 10, Mompremier 1-1 1-2 3, Hiedeman 1-2 0-0 2, Holmes 2-7 2-2 8, January 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 17-21 70.

Dallas 20 14 15 17 66
Connecticut 15 10 21 24 70

3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-19 (Harris 3-6, Ogunbowale 1-4, Sabally 1-4, Gray 0-2, Thornton 0-2), Connecticut 5-16 (Holmes 2-3, J.Thomas 2-8, Bonner 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 32 (Sabally 9), Connecticut 28 (A.Thomas 7). Assists_Dallas 11 (Sabally 3), Connecticut 19 (A.Thomas, Bonner 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, Connecticut 17.

