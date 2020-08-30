Listen Live Sports

Connecticut 76, Washington 63

August 30, 2020 6:03 pm
 
CONNECTICUT (76)

Bonner 8-16 2-3 20, Carson 3-7 0-0 8, A.Thomas 8-15 0-1 16, J.Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, January 1-5 0-0 3, K.Charles 6-10 1-2 16, Mompremier 3-5 1-1 7, Hiedeman 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 31-68 5-9 76.

WASHINGTON (63)

Leslie 4-9 0-0 11, Meesseman 4-5 5-6 14, Hines-Allen 3-12 5-6 12, Atkins 3-8 6-6 14, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, Hawkins 1-7 1-1 3, Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Gemelos 1-4 0-0 2, Sutton 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 19-59 17-19 63.

Connecticut 19 20 18 19 76
Washington 15 13 15 20 63

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 9-19 (K.Charles 3-5, Carson 2-4, Bonner 2-5, January 1-2, Hiedeman 1-3), Washington 8-26 (Leslie 3-5, Atkins 2-5, Mitchell 1-3, Hines-Allen 1-5, Gemelos 0-2, Hawkins 0-2, Sutton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 35 (A.Thomas, Bonner 11), Washington 33 (Hines-Allen 13). Assists_Connecticut 26 (A.Thomas 8), Washington 16 (Hines-Allen 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 15, Washington 10.

