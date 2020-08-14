Listen Live Sports

Connecticut 77, Chicago 74

August 14, 2020 9:19 pm
 
CONNECTICUT (77)

A.Thomas 6-12 3-8 15, Bonner 6-17 6-8 19, Jones 6-12 3-4 15, Charles 1-4 2-4 4, J.Thomas 6-17 0-0 15, Mompremier 0-1 0-0 0, Hiedeman 0-3 0-0 0, Holmes 4-6 0-0 9, January 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 29-76 14-24 77.

CHICAGO (74)

Copper 4-10 3-4 12, Stevens 1-8 0-0 2, Parker 6-9 5-5 17, Quigley 6-12 3-3 16, Vandersloot 5-11 2-2 14, Hebard 3-5 1-1 7, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Dolson 3-4 0-2 6, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, DeShields 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 14-17 74.

Connecticut 19 18 18 22 77
Chicago 18 10 17 29 74

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-15 (J.Thomas 3-6, Bonner 1-4, Hiedeman 0-2), Chicago 4-20 (Vandersloot 2-5, Copper 1-4, Quigley 1-5, Stevens 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (A.Thomas 10), Chicago 32 (Stevens 8). Assists_Connecticut 17 (A.Thomas 8), Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 18, Chicago 18.

