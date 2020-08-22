Listen Live Sports

Connecticut 82, New York 65

August 22, 2020 9:05 pm
 
NEW YORK (65)

Odom 2-4 1-2 5, Stokes 4-8 0-0 10, Zahui B 2-10 1-2 6, Clarendon 4-8 2-2 12, Nurse 4-12 7-7 17, J.Holmes 0-0 2-2 2, Shook 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Willoughby 0-1 0-0 0, J.Jones 3-6 4-4 11. Totals 20-54 17-19 65.

CONNECTICUT (82)

A.Thomas 10-14 5-7 25, Bonner 6-18 0-0 14, B.Jones 4-6 1-3 9, J.Thomas 7-15 1-1 16, January 3-10 4-4 11, Charles 0-3 0-0 0, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Plaisance 1-1 0-0 3, Carson 1-3 0-0 2, Hiedeman 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-74 11-15 82.

New York 16 22 11 16 65
Connecticut 24 21 21 16 82

3-Point Goals_New York 8-29 (Clarendon 2-5, Stokes 2-6, Nurse 2-7, J.Jones 1-2, Zahui B 1-6), Connecticut 5-23 (Bonner 2-8, J.Thomas 1-4, January 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 35 (Zahui B 10), Connecticut 35 (Bonner 12). Assists_New York 19 (J.Jones, Zahui B 5), Connecticut 23 (Bonner 6). Total Fouls_New York 19, Connecticut 19.

