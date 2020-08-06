Connecticut 91, Dallas 68

CONNECTICUT (91)

A.Thomas 6-10 3-4 15, Bonner 3-6 2-2 8, Jones 7-11 3-3 17, Hiedeman 5-9 2-2 14, J.Thomas 5-10 4-4 14, Charles 2-2 0-0 5, Mompremier 1-1 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-5 0-1 7, Plaisance 1-4 0-1 2, Holmes 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 36-66 14-17 91.

DALLAS (68)

Ndour 1-2 0-0 2, Thornton 2-7 0-0 5, Sabally 3-9 0-0 6, Jefferson 0-3 0-0 0, Ogunbowale 7-16 1-3 17, Alarie 1-1 0-0 2, Harrison 5-10 2-2 12, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-5 0-2 2, Gray 2-9 0-1 6, Harris 4-7 1-1 10, Mabrey 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 28-73 4-9 68.

Connecticut 23 20 26 22 — 91 Dallas 8 23 17 20 — 68

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-18 (Hiedeman 2-4, Holmes 1-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-3, Bonner 0-2, J.Thomas 0-2, Plaisance 0-3), Dallas 8-29 (Mabrey 2-4, Gray 2-6, Ogunbowale 2-6, Harris 1-2, Thornton 1-5, Sabally 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 32 (A.Thomas 10), Dallas 30 (Harrison 9). Assists_Connecticut 22 (J.Thomas 9), Dallas 13 (Harris 7). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Dallas 16.

