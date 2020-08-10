Connecticut 93, Atlanta 82

CONNECTICUT (93)

A.Thomas 10-12 1-1 21, Bonner 5-14 1-1 12, B.Jones 5-8 1-3 11, Charles 2-4 2-4 7, J.Thomas 5-10 4-4 15, Mompremier 2-7 3-7 7, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5 0-0 3, Gemelos 0-0 0-0 0, Hiedeman 3-7 0-0 8, Holmes 3-10 0-0 9. Totals 36-77 12-20 93.

ATLANTA (82)

Billings 1-6 5-6 7, Stricklen 6-10 0-0 18, E.Williams 4-8 0-2 8, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Laney 1-5 0-0 3, Agnew 1-2 0-1 2, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-2 3-4 6, Brown 5-9 3-3 13, A.Jones 3-5 0-0 9, C.Williams 6-10 0-0 12, Dietrick 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-65 11-16 82.

Connecticut 26 30 25 12 — 93 Atlanta 25 21 15 21 — 82

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 9-24 (Holmes 3-5, Hiedeman 2-5, J.Thomas 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4, Bonner 1-7), Atlanta 11-18 (Stricklen 6-8, A.Jones 3-5, Johnson 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (Bonner 9), Atlanta 31 (C.Williams 7). Assists_Connecticut 19 (J.Thomas 7), Atlanta 21 (Dietrick 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 15, Atlanta 17.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.