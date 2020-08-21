Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Conte hints Inter future uncertain after Europa League loss

August 21, 2020 7:15 pm
 
1 min read
      

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Antonio Conte hinted Friday that his future at Inter Milan remains uncertain after losing to Sevilla in the final of the Europa League.

Conte said he needed time to reflect after the 3-2 loss in the final left his Inter team the runner-up for the second time this season after finishing a point behind Juventus in Serie A.

“It’s only right that I start to reflect and to think about things. I also have a private life and I need to understand what’s going on,” he said through a translator. Taking the Inter job was worth it, “regardless of what will ultimately come to pass in the coming days,” he said.

Conte added: “I’ve had an incredible experience at this club, regardless of what will go on in the future. But I have no regrets whatsoever.”

Advertisement

After the last Serie A game of the season against Atalanta on Aug. 1, Conte said the club could have done more to protect the team from criticism and “attacks.” On Friday he pushed back at suggestions there could be a rift with club president Steven Zhang and Inter’s Chinese owners, saying his relationship with them remained “strong.”

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Zhang praised Conte and his team for doing a “great job” in comments to broadcaster Sky Sport which Inter also published on its club website. “We’ll rest for a few days and plan for the future,” he added.

Second place in Serie A was the best result for Inter since 2011 and the Europa League final was its first chance to play for a continental trophy since Jose Mourinho coached the team to the 2010 Champions League title, completing a treble that season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II