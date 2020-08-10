Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against Mets

Washington Nationals (4-7, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (7-9, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-0, 3.00 ERA, .92 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Mets: Steven Matz (0-2, 5.65 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals on Monday.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 242 home runs as a team.

The Nationals went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 298 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

Nationals: Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Will Harris: (groin), Roenis Elias: (elbow).

