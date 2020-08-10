Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against Mets

August 10, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

Washington Nationals (4-7, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (7-9, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-0, 3.00 ERA, .92 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Mets: Steven Matz (0-2, 5.65 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals on Monday.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 242 home runs as a team.

The Nationals went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 298 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

Nationals: Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Will Harris: (groin), Roenis Elias: (elbow).

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day