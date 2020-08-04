Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Corbin expected to start for Washington against New York

August 4, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

New York Mets (4-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (3-4, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (0-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 1.42 ERA, .32 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets on Tuesday.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

The Nationals went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Washington batted .265 as a team last year and hit 231 total home runs.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 280 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Will Harris: (groin), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles), Howie Kendrick: (back).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (quad), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (back), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen carries dog from home destroyed by tornado