Corbin scheduled to start for Washington against Baltimore

August 15, 2020 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (7-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-8, second in the NL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-0, 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The Orioles went 25-56 in home games in 2019. Baltimore pitchers had an ERA of 5.60 last year while striking out 7.7 hitters per game.

The Nationals finished 43-38 in road games in 2019. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.27 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

