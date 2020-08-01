Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 3B Bryant scratched with gastrointestinal issues

August 1, 2020 8:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has been scratched because of gastrointestinal issues.

Bryant was slated to play third and lead off against Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Ian Happ took his place on top of the order, and David Bote stepped in at third.

The 28-year-old Bryant is off to a tough start, batting .120 (3 for 25) in his first six games.

___

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks