Cubs star Bryant sits out again with stomach ailment

August 2, 2020 1:16 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game on Sunday, a day after reporting a stomach ailment.

Bryant was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, and the Cubs said both tests were negative. He is scheduled to be tested again on Monday.

“He really needs to be commended for going in and getting checked out,” manager David Ross said before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. “We’re going to take the right precautions to keep everyone safe.”

The 28-year-old Bryant is off to a tough start, batting .120 (3 for 25) in his first six games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

