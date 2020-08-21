Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0

August 21, 2020 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
      
D.C. United 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards.

Yellow Cards_Deplagne, Cincinnati, 12th; Canouse, D.C. United, 35th; Stanko, Cincinnati, 37th; Flores, D.C. United, 88th; Abu, D.C. United, 90th+1.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Jason White, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant (Mohammed Abu, 87th), Donovan Pines; Yamil Asad (Federico Higuain, 75th), Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel (Griffin Yow, 87th), Junior Moreno, Kevin Paredes (Joseph Mora, 75th), Ulises Segura; Ola Kamara (Edison Flores, 60th).

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Andrew Gutman, Tom Pettersson, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Caleb Stanko (Adrien Regattin, 67th), Siem de Jong (Allan Cruz, 46th); Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II