Dallas 101, Washington 92

August 21, 2020 10:38 pm
 
WASHINGTON (92)

Atkins 6-16 3-3 18, Hawkins 5-7 0-0 11, Hines-Allen 13-23 6-6 35, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-2 3-3 3, Coates 3-5 5-7 11, Gemelos 0-4 0-0 0, Leslie 3-6 2-2 10, Sutton 1-4 2-3 4. Totals 31-73 21-24 92.

DALLAS (101)

Gray 2-11 3-3 7, Thornton 5-8 3-4 17, Harrison 8-13 3-5 19, Mabrey 6-9 2-2 17, Ogunbowale 5-11 12-12 24, Alarie 2-5 0-0 4, Samuelson 1-4 0-0 3, Harris 4-6 1-1 10. Totals 33-67 24-27 101.

Washington 17 19 29 23 4 92
Dallas 28 28 20 12 13 101

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-19 (Hines-Allen 3-4, Atkins 3-5, Leslie 2-3, Hawkins 1-3, Gemelos 0-2), Dallas 11-25 (Thornton 4-6, Mabrey 3-5, Ogunbowale 2-6, Harris 1-2, Samuelson 1-2, Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_Washington None, Dallas 1 (Mabrey). Rebounds_Washington 43 (Hines-Allen 12), Dallas 27 (Thornton 10). Assists_Washington 20 (Mitchell 4), Dallas 22 (Ogunbowale 9). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Dallas 21.

The Associated Press

