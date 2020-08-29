Dallas 82, Indiana 78

DALLAS (82)

Gray 5-10 3-3 13, Thornton 2-6 2-2 6, Sabally 4-13 10-10 18, Mabrey 3-11 2-4 10, Ogunbowale 11-22 3-4 30, Alarie 1-2 1-2 3, Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 27-75 21-25 82.

INDIANA (78)

Burke 1-8 0-0 2, Dupree 3-6 5-6 11, Achonwa 4-7 3-3 11, Allemand 3-4 2-5 10, K.Mitchell 6-16 5-6 19, Cox 1-2 0-0 2, McCowan 4-5 2-4 10, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 1-8 11-12 13. Totals 23-57 28-36 78.

Dallas 28 16 12 26 — 82 Indiana 18 19 21 20 — 78

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-27 (Ogunbowale 5-7, Mabrey 2-7, Harris 0-2, Gray 0-3, Sabally 0-5), Indiana 4-16 (Allemand 2-3, K.Mitchell 2-8, Burke 0-2, T.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 39 (Sabally 11), Indiana 31 (Dupree 9). Assists_Dallas 14 (Mabrey, Sabally 4), Indiana 16 (K.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, Indiana 21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.