Dallas 85, Atlanta 75

ATLANTA (75)

Billings 1-8 3-4 5, Stricklen 2-6 0-0 5, E.Williams 7-11 1-2 15, Carter 5-14 2-3 14, Laney 5-13 3-3 16, Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, C.Williams 7-15 0-1 14, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 9-13 75.

DALLAS (85)

Sabally 3-8 2-2 9, Thornton 7-10 0-0 17, Harrison 4-7 1-2 9, Gray 3-7 4-4 12, Ogunbowale 9-18 5-6 24, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Samuelson 1-5 0-0 3, Jefferson 3-8 1-1 8, Mabrey 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 31-67 13-15 85.

Atlanta 18 24 17 16 75
Dallas 21 20 24 20 85

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-19 (Laney 3-7, Carter 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Stricklen 1-5), Dallas 10-25 (Thornton 3-5, Gray 2-3, Mabrey 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Sabally 1-3, Samuelson 1-4, Ogunbowale 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 31 (Billings, Johnson 7), Dallas 39 (Jefferson 10). Assists_Atlanta 13 (C.Williams, Carter, E.Williams 3), Dallas 17 (Ogunbowale 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 13, Dallas 15.

