Dallas 95, Phoenix 89

DALLAS (95)

Gray 7-15 4-4 20, Thornton 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 1-3 5-6 7, Mabrey 6-11 2-2 17, Ogunbowale 13-19 1-1 33, Alarie 1-3 0-0 2, Ndour 0-1 0-0 0, Samuelson 4-7 3-4 11, Harris 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 34-69 15-17 95.

PHOENIX (89)

Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 4-5 1-3 9, Griner 12-17 5-6 29, Diggins-Smith 8-14 0-0 20, Taurasi 3-10 6-6 14, Coffey 3-5 0-0 8, Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Vaughn 1-2 0-0 2, Hartley 1-7 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 14-17 89.

Dallas 28 16 25 26 — 95 Phoenix 27 17 24 21 — 89

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-27 (Ogunbowale 6-7, Mabrey 3-7, Gray 2-6, Harris 1-4), Phoenix 9-25 (Diggins-Smith 4-8, Coffey 2-4, Taurasi 2-7, Hartley 1-3, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Gray 7), Phoenix 32 (Taurasi 9). Assists_Dallas 18 (Samuelson 4), Phoenix 25 (Hartley 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Phoenix 19.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.