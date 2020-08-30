Listen Live Sports

Defender Doherty joins Tottenham from Wolves for £15 million

August 30, 2020 6:38 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Matt Doherty from Premier League rivals Wolves on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland full back has signed a four-year deal with Spurs, having made more than 300 appearances during his time at Molineux.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers,” Tottenham confirmed on their official website.

Doherty come through the youth system at League of Ireland side Bohemians and moved to Wolves in 2010.

He played in every Premier League game of the 2018-19 season and helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s team to back-to-back seventh-place finishes and a Europa League quarterfinal.

He joins Spurs after Wolves accepted a bid believed to be £15 million and becomes Jose Mourinho’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart.

