Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Deportivo player questioned by police after leaked audio

August 5, 2020 9:54 am
 
1 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police on Wednesday questioned a player who suggested in a leaked audio recording that his team may not play to win a rescheduled second-division match.

Deportivo La Coruña captain Álex Bergantiños said he was asked by authorities to explain his comments in the audio released by Spanish media on Tuesday. His talk with police came two days before Deportivo — already relegated — hosts Fuenlabrada in a final-round match rescheduled after Fuenlabrada players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bergantiños said in the recording, apparently sent to his teammates, that club lawyers advised the team to show up with at least eight professional players to avoid losing points, but that he didn’t know “what kind of game it would be,” or whether they would talk to Fuenlabrada players and maybe after “1-0 we just sit back, I don’t know.”

Bergantiños said the audio should have stayed private and denied any attempt had been made — or was going to be made — to prearrange the result of the match.

Advertisement

Fuenlabrada, which needs at least a draw against Deportivo to reach the promotion playoffs, had forwarded the audio recording to local authorities, saying it was a victim.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Elche is currently holding the final playoff spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer