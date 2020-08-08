Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 11 16 11 4 12 Goodrum ss 6 2 2 1 0 2 .189 Schoop 2b 6 3 3 1 0 2 .233 Cabrera dh 4 2 3 3 0 0 .154 Cron 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .182 Candelario 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .185 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .200 Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Greiner c 3 0 0 1 2 3 .000 Jones cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .364

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 9 4 4 6 Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Newman ss 5 0 4 2 0 1 .250 Bell dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .211 Murphy p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Polanco rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .069 Reynolds lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .204 Evans 1b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .359 Moran 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231 González 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Dyson cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .133 Stallings c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .226

Detroit 510 004 100_11 16 1 Pittsburgh 002 300 000_5 9 2

E_Demeritte (0), Evans (3), Reynolds (2). LOB_Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Goodrum (2), Schoop (1), Cabrera (1), Cron (2), Newman (1). HR_Goodrum (1), off Holland; Cabrera (3), off Holland; Cron (3), off Holland; Candelario (1), off Holland; Jones (3), off Holland. RBIs_Goodrum (8), Cabrera 3 (4), Cron 2 (6), Candelario (3), Demeritte (2), Jones (9), Schoop (7), Greiner (0), Newman 2 (6), Bell (5), Dyson (4). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Goodrum, Reyes, Candelario 2, Jones); Pittsburgh 3 (Polanco 2, Bell). RISP_Detroit 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cron, Bell.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, W, 0-0 5 6 5 5 3 3 76 4.22 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 0 26 2.70 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Funkhouser 2 3 0 0 0 1 27 22.50

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland, L, 0-1 5 13 9 9 1 6 112 8.27 Mears 1 1 1 1 3 2 33 9.00 Howard 1 2 1 1 0 2 14 1.80 Ríos 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 9.00 Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Mears 1-1. WP_Nova.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:22.

