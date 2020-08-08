Listen Live Sports

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

August 8, 2020 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 11 16 11 4 12
Goodrum ss 6 2 2 1 0 2 .189
Schoop 2b 6 3 3 1 0 2 .233
Cabrera dh 4 2 3 3 0 0 .154
Cron 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .182
Candelario 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .185
Demeritte rf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .200
Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Greiner c 3 0 0 1 2 3 .000
Jones cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .364
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 4 4 6
Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .155
Newman ss 5 0 4 2 0 1 .250
Bell dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .211
Murphy p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Polanco rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .069
Reynolds lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .204
Evans 1b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .359
Moran 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231
González 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Dyson cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .133
Stallings c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .226
Detroit 510 004 100_11 16 1
Pittsburgh 002 300 000_5 9 2

E_Demeritte (0), Evans (3), Reynolds (2). LOB_Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Goodrum (2), Schoop (1), Cabrera (1), Cron (2), Newman (1). HR_Goodrum (1), off Holland; Cabrera (3), off Holland; Cron (3), off Holland; Candelario (1), off Holland; Jones (3), off Holland. RBIs_Goodrum (8), Cabrera 3 (4), Cron 2 (6), Candelario (3), Demeritte (2), Jones (9), Schoop (7), Greiner (0), Newman 2 (6), Bell (5), Dyson (4). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Goodrum, Reyes, Candelario 2, Jones); Pittsburgh 3 (Polanco 2, Bell). RISP_Detroit 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cron, Bell.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, W, 0-0 5 6 5 5 3 3 76 4.22
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 0 26 2.70
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Funkhouser 2 3 0 0 0 1 27 22.50
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland, L, 0-1 5 13 9 9 1 6 112 8.27
Mears 1 1 1 1 3 2 33 9.00
Howard 1 2 1 1 0 2 14 1.80
Ríos 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 9.00
Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Mears 1-1. WP_Nova.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:22.

