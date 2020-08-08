Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|11
|16
|11
|4
|12
|
|Goodrum ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|Schoop 2b
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Cabrera dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.154
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.182
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.200
|Reyes lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.000
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|4
|6
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Newman ss
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Murphy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Polanco rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.069
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Evans 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.359
|Moran 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|González 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Dyson cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.133
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Detroit
|510
|004
|100_11
|16
|1
|Pittsburgh
|002
|300
|000_5
|9
|2
E_Demeritte (0), Evans (3), Reynolds (2). LOB_Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Goodrum (2), Schoop (1), Cabrera (1), Cron (2), Newman (1). HR_Goodrum (1), off Holland; Cabrera (3), off Holland; Cron (3), off Holland; Candelario (1), off Holland; Jones (3), off Holland. RBIs_Goodrum (8), Cabrera 3 (4), Cron 2 (6), Candelario (3), Demeritte (2), Jones (9), Schoop (7), Greiner (0), Newman 2 (6), Bell (5), Dyson (4). SF_Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 6 (Goodrum, Reyes, Candelario 2, Jones); Pittsburgh 3 (Polanco 2, Bell). RISP_Detroit 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Cron, Bell.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, W, 0-0
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|76
|4.22
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|2.70
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Funkhouser
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|22.50
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland, L, 0-1
|5
|
|13
|9
|9
|1
|6
|112
|8.27
|Mears
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|33
|9.00
|Howard
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|1.80
|Ríos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|9.00
|Murphy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Mears 1-1. WP_Nova.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:22.
