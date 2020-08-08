Listen Live Sports

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

August 8, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Detroit Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 11 16 11 Totals 36 5 9 4
Goodrum ss 6 2 2 1 Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 6 3 3 1 Newman ss 5 0 4 2
Cabrera dh 4 2 3 3 Bell dh 4 0 0 1
Cron 1b 4 2 2 2 Murphy p 1 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 5 1 3 1 Polanco rf 5 0 0 0
Demeritte rf 4 0 1 1 Reynolds lf 3 1 0 0
Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 Evans 1b 2 1 0 0
Greiner c 3 0 0 1 Moran 1b 1 0 1 0
Jones cf 5 1 1 1 González 3b 4 0 0 0
Dyson cf 3 2 2 1
Stallings c 3 1 2 0
Detroit 510 004 100 11
Pittsburgh 002 300 000 5

E_Demeritte (0), Evans (3), Reynolds (2). LOB_Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Goodrum (2), Schoop (1), Cabrera (1), Cron (2), Newman (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Cabrera (3), Cron (3), Candelario (1), Jones (3). SF_Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Nova, W, 0-0 5 6 5 5 3 3
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 0
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2
Funkhouser 2 3 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Holland, L, 0-1 5 13 9 9 1 6
Mears 1 1 1 1 3 2
Howard 1 2 1 1 0 2
Ríos 1 0 0 0 0 2
Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 0

Holland pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Nova.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:22.

