Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|11
|16
|11
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|
|Goodrum ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|6
|3
|3
|1
|
|Newman ss
|5
|0
|4
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Murphy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Polanco rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Evans 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Moran 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|González 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dyson cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Detroit
|510
|004
|100
|—
|11
|Pittsburgh
|002
|300
|000
|—
|5
E_Demeritte (0), Evans (3), Reynolds (2). LOB_Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Goodrum (2), Schoop (1), Cabrera (1), Cron (2), Newman (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Cabrera (3), Cron (3), Candelario (1), Jones (3). SF_Cabrera (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nova, W, 0-0
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Funkhouser
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holland, L, 0-1
|5
|
|13
|9
|9
|1
|6
|Mears
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Howard
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ríos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Murphy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Holland pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Nova.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:22.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.