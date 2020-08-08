Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Detroit Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 11 16 11 Totals 36 5 9 4 Goodrum ss 6 2 2 1 Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 6 3 3 1 Newman ss 5 0 4 2 Cabrera dh 4 2 3 3 Bell dh 4 0 0 1 Cron 1b 4 2 2 2 Murphy p 1 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 5 1 3 1 Polanco rf 5 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 1 Reynolds lf 3 1 0 0 Reyes lf 5 0 1 0 Evans 1b 2 1 0 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 1 Moran 1b 1 0 1 0 Jones cf 5 1 1 1 González 3b 4 0 0 0 Dyson cf 3 2 2 1 Stallings c 3 1 2 0

Detroit 510 004 100 — 11 Pittsburgh 002 300 000 — 5

E_Demeritte (0), Evans (3), Reynolds (2). LOB_Detroit 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Goodrum (2), Schoop (1), Cabrera (1), Cron (2), Newman (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Cabrera (3), Cron (3), Candelario (1), Jones (3). SF_Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Nova, W, 0-0 5 6 5 5 3 3 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 0 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2 Funkhouser 2 3 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Holland, L, 0-1 5 13 9 9 1 6 Mears 1 1 1 1 3 2 Howard 1 2 1 1 0 2 Ríos 1 0 0 0 0 2 Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 0

Holland pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Nova.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:22.

