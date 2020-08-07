Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13

Detroit Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 49 17 16 17 Totals 47 13 16 13 Goodrum ss 6 0 2 5 Tucker cf-rf 5 0 0 1 Schoop 2b 7 1 1 0 Newman 2b 6 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 Bell 1b 5 0 2 0 Lugo pr-dh 1 0 1 1 Moran 3b 6 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 2 1 2 Reynolds lf 5 3 3 0 Castro pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Evans rf 5 3 3 4 Stewart lf 4 1 2 1 Dyson pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Demeritte pr-rf 2 1 0 0 Frazier dh 6 2 2 2 Candelario 3b-1b 6 2 3 3 Stallings c 2 1 1 0 Reyes rf-lf 5 4 2 1 Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 Romine c 6 2 2 2 Murphy c 0 1 0 0 Jones cf 4 2 1 2 González ss 5 1 4 6

Detroit 010 041 600 14 — 17 Pittsburgh 020 230 023 10 — 13

E_Moran (2), Murphy (1). DP_Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Stewart (2), Jones (4), Goodrum 2 (2), Stallings (2), González (3). HR_Cron (3), González (1), Evans (1), Frazier (2). SF_Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Boyd 4 2-3 8 7 7 3 5 Schreiber 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 0 Farmer 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Cisnero H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jiménez BS,4-5 1 3 3 3 0 2 Garcia W,2-0 1 2 1 0 0 0 C.Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Kuhl 4 1 1 1 0 7 Brault 0 3 4 4 3 0 Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 1 2 Ríos H,1 1 3 4 4 1 1 Del Pozo BS,0-2 2 5 3 3 0 2 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Turley 1 1 1 0 0 1 Neverauskas L,0-2 1 3 4 3 1 1

Brault pitched to 6 batters in the 5th, Ríos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Ríos (Cabrera). WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:33.

