Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13

August 7, 2020 11:56 pm
 
Detroit Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 17 16 17 Totals 47 13 16 13
Goodrum ss 6 0 2 5 Tucker cf-rf 5 0 0 1
Schoop 2b 7 1 1 0 Newman 2b 6 1 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 Bell 1b 5 0 2 0
Lugo pr-dh 1 0 1 1 Moran 3b 6 0 0 0
Cron 1b 4 2 1 2 Reynolds lf 5 3 3 0
Castro pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Evans rf 5 3 3 4
Stewart lf 4 1 2 1 Dyson pr-cf 1 1 0 0
Demeritte pr-rf 2 1 0 0 Frazier dh 6 2 2 2
Candelario 3b-1b 6 2 3 3 Stallings c 2 1 1 0
Reyes rf-lf 5 4 2 1 Polanco ph 1 0 0 0
Romine c 6 2 2 2 Murphy c 0 1 0 0
Jones cf 4 2 1 2 González ss 5 1 4 6
Detroit 010 041 600 14 17
Pittsburgh 020 230 023 10 13

E_Moran (2), Murphy (1). DP_Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Stewart (2), Jones (4), Goodrum 2 (2), Stallings (2), González (3). HR_Cron (3), González (1), Evans (1), Frazier (2). SF_Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 4 2-3 8 7 7 3 5
Schreiber 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Cisnero H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jiménez BS,4-5 1 3 3 3 0 2
Garcia W,2-0 1 2 1 0 0 0
C.Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Kuhl 4 1 1 1 0 7
Brault 0 3 4 4 3 0
Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ríos H,1 1 3 4 4 1 1
Del Pozo BS,0-2 2 5 3 3 0 2
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Turley 1 1 1 0 0 1
Neverauskas L,0-2 1 3 4 3 1 1

Brault pitched to 6 batters in the 5th, Ríos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Ríos (Cabrera). WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:33.

