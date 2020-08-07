Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|49
|17
|16
|17
|
|Totals
|47
|13
|16
|13
|
|Goodrum ss
|6
|0
|2
|5
|
|Tucker cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Schoop 2b
|7
|1
|1
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lugo pr-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moran 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Reynolds lf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|
|Castro pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Evans rf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dyson pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Frazier dh
|6
|2
|2
|2
|
|Candelario 3b-1b
|6
|2
|3
|3
|
|Stallings c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes rf-lf
|5
|4
|2
|1
|
|Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|6
|2
|2
|2
|
|Murphy c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|González ss
|5
|1
|4
|6
|
|Detroit
|010
|041
|600
|14
|—
|17
|Pittsburgh
|020
|230
|023
|10
|—
|13
E_Moran (2), Murphy (1). DP_Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Stewart (2), Jones (4), Goodrum 2 (2), Stallings (2), González (3). HR_Cron (3), González (1), Evans (1), Frazier (2). SF_Tucker (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd
|4
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|3
|5
|Schreiber
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cisnero H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez BS,4-5
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Garcia W,2-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Brault
|0
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ríos H,1
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Del Pozo BS,0-2
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Turley
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Neverauskas L,0-2
|1
|
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
Brault pitched to 6 batters in the 5th, Ríos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Ríos (Cabrera). WP_Boyd.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:33.
