Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|12
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Demeritte rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Reyes rf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Romine c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Castro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|6
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Moran dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|1-Tucker pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Riddle rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|González 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Detroit
|000
|010
|010_2
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|0
1-ran for Moran in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Romine (2), Reyes (1), Newman (2). RBIs_Romine (6), Cabrera (8), González (8). SB_Frazier (1). CS_González (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Schoop); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds 2, Bell 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Newman, Reynolds, Riddle. GIDP_Reyes, Newman.
DP_Detroit 1 (Cron, Goodrum); Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Bell).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, W, 2-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|92
|2.00
|Farmer, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.84
|Jiménez, S, 5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.43
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brault
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|5.14
|Stratton
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|49
|2.89
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.45
|Turley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.68
|Rodríguez, L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|32
|3.38
HBP_Brault (Stewart), Turnbull (Moran), Rodríguez 2 (Schoop,Reyes). WP_Rodríguez.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:45.
