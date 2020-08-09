Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

August 9, 2020 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 2 12
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .250
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .213
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Demeritte rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Reyes rf-lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .265
Romine c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .313
Jones cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Castro cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 3 6
Frazier 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .177
Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Moran dh 1 1 0 0 2 0 .226
1-Tucker pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Riddle rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
González 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .333
Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .176
Detroit 000 010 010_2 4 0
Pittsburgh 000 100 000_1 6 0

1-ran for Moran in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Romine (2), Reyes (1), Newman (2). RBIs_Romine (6), Cabrera (8), González (8). SB_Frazier (1). CS_González (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Schoop); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds 2, Bell 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Newman, Reynolds, Riddle. GIDP_Reyes, Newman.

DP_Detroit 1 (Cron, Goodrum); Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Bell).

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, W, 2-0 7 5 1 1 2 4 92 2.00
Farmer, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 2.84
Jiménez, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.43
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brault 2 0 0 0 1 1 26 5.14
Stratton 3 3 1 1 0 6 49 2.89
Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.45
Turley 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 5.68
Rodríguez, L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 0 3 32 3.38

HBP_Brault (Stewart), Turnbull (Moran), Rodríguez 2 (Schoop,Reyes). WP_Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:45.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day