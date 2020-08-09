Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 2 12 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .250 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .213 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Demeritte rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Reyes rf-lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .265 Romine c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .313 Jones cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Castro cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .063

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 3 6 Frazier 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .177 Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Moran dh 1 1 0 0 2 0 .226 1-Tucker pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Riddle rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125 González 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .333 Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .176

Detroit 000 010 010_2 4 0 Pittsburgh 000 100 000_1 6 0

1-ran for Moran in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Romine (2), Reyes (1), Newman (2). RBIs_Romine (6), Cabrera (8), González (8). SB_Frazier (1). CS_González (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Schoop); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds 2, Bell 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Newman, Reynolds, Riddle. GIDP_Reyes, Newman.

DP_Detroit 1 (Cron, Goodrum); Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Bell).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, W, 2-0 7 5 1 1 2 4 92 2.00 Farmer, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 2.84 Jiménez, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.43

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brault 2 0 0 0 1 1 26 5.14 Stratton 3 3 1 1 0 6 49 2.89 Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.45 Turley 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 5.68 Rodríguez, L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 0 3 32 3.38

HBP_Brault (Stewart), Turnbull (Moran), Rodríguez 2 (Schoop,Reyes). WP_Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:45.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.