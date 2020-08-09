Listen Live Sports

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

August 9, 2020 4:37 pm
 
Detroit Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 31 1 6 1
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 2 0
Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Moran dh 1 1 0 0
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Tucker pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0
Demeritte rf 0 0 0 0 Riddle rf 4 0 0 0
Reyes rf-lf 2 1 1 0 González 3b 4 0 2 1
Romine c 4 0 2 1 Dyson cf 4 0 0 0
Jones cf 1 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 0 0 0
Castro cf 2 0 0 0
Detroit 000 010 010 2
Pittsburgh 000 100 000 1

DP_Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Romine (2), Reyes (1), Newman (2). SB_Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull W,2-0 7 5 1 1 2 4
Farmer H,4 1 1 0 0 1 0
Jiménez S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
Brault 2 0 0 0 1 1
Stratton 3 3 1 1 0 6
Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 2
Turley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Rodríguez L,0-1 2 1 1 1 0 3

HBP_Brault (Stewart), Turnbull (Moran), Rodríguez 2 (Schoop,Reyes). WP_Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:45.

