Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riddle rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|González 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Romine c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Romine (2), Reyes (1), Newman (2). SB_Frazier (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull W,2-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Farmer H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jiménez S,5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brault
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stratton
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Turley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez L,0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_Brault (Stewart), Turnbull (Moran), Rodríguez 2 (Schoop,Reyes). WP_Rodríguez.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:45.
