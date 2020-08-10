Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 1 8 1 Totals 30 5 9 5 L.García ss 4 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 4 2 4 1 Goins 2b 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Grandal dh 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 a-Lugo ph-3b 3 0 0 0 Collins 1b 0 0 0 0 Candelario 3b-1b 4 1 2 1 E.Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 Reyes lf 3 0 1 1 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 2 0 0 0 c-Robert ph-cf 1 0 0 0 b-Castro ph-rf 1 1 1 0 McCann c 4 0 1 0 Romine c 3 0 0 0 Mendick 2b-ss 4 1 3 0 Jones cf 3 1 1 2 Engel cf-rf 4 0 0 1

Chicago 000 000 100 — 1 Detroit 000 101 30x — 5

E_Schoop (2). DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 0. LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 3. 2B_Candelario (1). 3B_Mendick (1), Candelario (2). HR_Goodrum (3), Jones (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Keuchel, L, 2-2 6 6 3 3 2 4 Heuer 1 3 2 2 0 1 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit M.Fulmer 3 3 0 0 1 2 Norris, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 Schreiber, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cisnero, H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Soto, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0

Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:47.

