Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|5
|
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|2
|4
|1
|
|Goins 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Lugo ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|E.Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Robert ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Castro ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b-ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Engel cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Detroit
|000
|101
|30x
|—
|5
E_Schoop (2). DP_Chicago 2, Detroit 0. LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 3. 2B_Candelario (1). 3B_Mendick (1), Candelario (2). HR_Goodrum (3), Jones (5).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel, L, 2-2
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Heuer
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Fulmer
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Norris, W, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Schreiber, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero, H, 3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Soto, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:47.
