Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|1
|1
|6
|
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Goins 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Grandal dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Collins 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|E.Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|c-Robert ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Mendick 2b-ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Engel cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|5
|2
|6
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.204
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|a-Lugo ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Candelario 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Demeritte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|b-Castro ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100_1
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|101
|30x_5
|9
|1
a-pinch hit for Cron in the 4th. b-singled for Demeritte in the 7th. c-flied out for Mazara in the 8th.
E_Schoop (2). LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 3. 2B_Candelario (1). 3B_Mendick (1), Candelario (2). HR_Goodrum (3), off Keuchel; Jones (5), off Heuer. RBIs_Engel (5), Candelario (5), Goodrum (10), Reyes (4), Jones 2 (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (E.Jiménez, Goins); Detroit 2 (Reyes). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Detroit 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Engel 2. GIDP_Lugo, Schoop.
DP_Chicago 2 (Moncada, Mendick, Abreu; Moncada, Mendick, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 2-2
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|92
|3.04
|Heuer
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|4.26
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|9.45
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Fulmer
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|6.35
|Norris, W, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|4.91
|Schreiber, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Cisnero, H, 3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|3.24
|Soto, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Heuer 1-0, Soto 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:47.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.