Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 1 8 1 1 6 L.García ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Goins 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Grandal dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Collins 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 E.Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176 c-Robert ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .345 Mendick 2b-ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .303 Engel cf-rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .286

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 9 5 2 6 Goodrum ss 4 2 4 1 0 0 .255 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .204 Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 a-Lugo ph-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Candelario 3b-1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .256 Reyes lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Demeritte rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182 b-Castro ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .118 Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Jones cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .333

Chicago 000 000 100_1 8 0 Detroit 000 101 30x_5 9 1

a-pinch hit for Cron in the 4th. b-singled for Demeritte in the 7th. c-flied out for Mazara in the 8th.

E_Schoop (2). LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 3. 2B_Candelario (1). 3B_Mendick (1), Candelario (2). HR_Goodrum (3), off Keuchel; Jones (5), off Heuer. RBIs_Engel (5), Candelario (5), Goodrum (10), Reyes (4), Jones 2 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (E.Jiménez, Goins); Detroit 2 (Reyes). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Detroit 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Engel 2. GIDP_Lugo, Schoop.

DP_Chicago 2 (Moncada, Mendick, Abreu; Moncada, Mendick, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, L, 2-2 6 6 3 3 2 4 92 3.04 Heuer 1 3 2 2 0 1 22 4.26 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 9.45

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Fulmer 3 3 0 0 1 2 57 6.35 Norris, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 4.91 Schreiber, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Cisnero, H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 22 3.24 Soto, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Heuer 1-0, Soto 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:47.

