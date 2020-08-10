Listen Live Sports

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1

August 10, 2020 10:14 pm
 
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 8 1 1 6
L.García ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Goins 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299
Grandal dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Collins 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
E.Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176
c-Robert ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .345
Mendick 2b-ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .303
Engel cf-rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .286
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 9 5 2 6
Goodrum ss 4 2 4 1 0 0 .255
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .204
Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
a-Lugo ph-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Candelario 3b-1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .256
Reyes lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Demeritte rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182
b-Castro ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .118
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Jones cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .333
Chicago 000 000 100_1 8 0
Detroit 000 101 30x_5 9 1

a-pinch hit for Cron in the 4th. b-singled for Demeritte in the 7th. c-flied out for Mazara in the 8th.

E_Schoop (2). LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 3. 2B_Candelario (1). 3B_Mendick (1), Candelario (2). HR_Goodrum (3), off Keuchel; Jones (5), off Heuer. RBIs_Engel (5), Candelario (5), Goodrum (10), Reyes (4), Jones 2 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (E.Jiménez, Goins); Detroit 2 (Reyes). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Detroit 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Engel 2. GIDP_Lugo, Schoop.

DP_Chicago 2 (Moncada, Mendick, Abreu; Moncada, Mendick, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 2-2 6 6 3 3 2 4 92 3.04
Heuer 1 3 2 2 0 1 22 4.26
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 9.45
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Fulmer 3 3 0 0 1 2 57 6.35
Norris, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 4.91
Schreiber, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Cisnero, H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 22 3.24
Soto, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Heuer 1-0, Soto 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:47.

