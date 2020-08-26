Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|42
|7
|18
|7
|
|Happ rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Kipnis dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bonifacio lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pérez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Romine c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|002
|001
|003
|—
|6
|Detroit
|000
|105
|10x
|—
|7
E_Happ (1). DP_Chicago 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Detroit 13. 2B_Bote (2), Almora Jr. (1), Maybin 2 (4), Romine (4), Goodrum (5). HR_Schwarber (6). SB_Goodrum (5). SF_Báez (2), Rizzo (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|5
|
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Wick H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Tepera L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Rea
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulmer
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Norris
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cisnero H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
WP_Lester, Jiménez, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:23.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.