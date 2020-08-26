Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

August 26, 2020 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 11 6 Totals 42 7 18 7
Happ rf 4 1 3 0 Reyes cf 5 1 1 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 2 Schoop 2b 5 1 3 1
Báez ss 4 0 1 1 Cabrera dh 4 1 3 1
Schwarber lf 5 1 1 1 Candelario 1b 5 1 2 1
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 1 2
Kipnis dh 1 0 0 0 Bonifacio lf 5 1 2 0
Pérez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Maybin rf 5 1 3 0
Bote 3b 4 1 1 0 Romine c 5 1 3 2
Hoerner 2b 3 2 3 1 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0
Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 1
Chicago 002 001 003 6
Detroit 000 105 10x 7

E_Happ (1). DP_Chicago 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Detroit 13. 2B_Bote (2), Almora Jr. (1), Maybin 2 (4), Romine (4), Goodrum (5). HR_Schwarber (6). SB_Goodrum (5). SF_Báez (2), Rizzo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester 5 8 1 1 1 5
Wick H,2 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Tepera L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1
Rea 1 3 1 1 0 0
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 2
Detroit
Fulmer 3 3 2 2 2 1
Norris 2 2 0 0 0 1
Jiménez W,1-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Garcia H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Cisnero H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer 1 4 3 3 0 0

WP_Lester, Jiménez, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

Advertisement

T_3:23.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired