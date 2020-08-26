Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|4
|4
|
|Happ rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Kipnis dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Pérez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|7
|18
|7
|2
|8
|
|Reyes cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Candelario 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.190
|Bonifacio lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Maybin rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Romine c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Chicago
|002
|001
|003_6
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|105
|10x_7
|18
|0
a-grounded out for Kipnis in the 8th.
E_Happ (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Detroit 13. 2B_Bote (2), Almora Jr. (1), Maybin 2 (4), Romine (4), Goodrum (5). HR_Schwarber (6), off Jiménez. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (12), Báez (14), Schwarber (13), Hoerner (9), Almora Jr. (1), Romine 2 (13), Schoop (17), Candelario (12), Goodrum 2 (17), Cabrera (15). SB_Goodrum (5). SF_Báez, Rizzo.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Bote, Báez); Detroit 7 (Goodrum 2, Reyes, Schoop, Maybin, Candelario, Romine). RISP_Chicago 3 for 6; Detroit 7 for 21.
Runners moved up_Reyes. LIDP_Almora Jr.. GIDP_Bote.
DP_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Schoop, Candelario; Paredes, Candelario, Paredes).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|5
|
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|93
|4.55
|Wick H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|5.00
|Tepera L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|4.63
|Rea
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.35
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|8.59
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|46
|8.79
|Norris
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.40
|Jiménez W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|12.10
|Garcia H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.25
|Cisnero H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.62
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.52
|Farmer
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|5.23
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-1, Cisnero 2-0. WP_Lester, Jiménez, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:23.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.