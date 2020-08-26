Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 11 6 4 4 Happ rf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .287 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .216 Báez ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .221 Schwarber lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .220 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Kipnis dh 1 0 0 0 2 0 .265 Pérez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Bote 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Hoerner 2b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .250 Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .185

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 7 18 7 2 8 Reyes cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Schoop 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .300 Cabrera dh 4 1 3 1 1 0 .219 Candelario 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .283 Goodrum ss 4 0 1 2 1 3 .190 Bonifacio lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .167 Maybin rf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .256 Romine c 5 1 3 2 0 1 .289 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269

Chicago 002 001 003_6 11 1 Detroit 000 105 10x_7 18 0

a-grounded out for Kipnis in the 8th.

E_Happ (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Detroit 13. 2B_Bote (2), Almora Jr. (1), Maybin 2 (4), Romine (4), Goodrum (5). HR_Schwarber (6), off Jiménez. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (12), Báez (14), Schwarber (13), Hoerner (9), Almora Jr. (1), Romine 2 (13), Schoop (17), Candelario (12), Goodrum 2 (17), Cabrera (15). SB_Goodrum (5). SF_Báez, Rizzo.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Bote, Báez); Detroit 7 (Goodrum 2, Reyes, Schoop, Maybin, Candelario, Romine). RISP_Chicago 3 for 6; Detroit 7 for 21.

Runners moved up_Reyes. LIDP_Almora Jr.. GIDP_Bote.

DP_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Schoop, Candelario; Paredes, Candelario, Paredes).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester 5 8 1 1 1 5 93 4.55 Wick H,2 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 19 5.00 Tepera L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 19 4.63 Rea 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 4.35 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 8.59

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fulmer 3 3 2 2 2 1 46 8.79 Norris 2 2 0 0 0 1 26 2.40 Jiménez W,1-1 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 12.10 Garcia H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.25 Cisnero H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.62 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.52 Farmer 1 4 3 3 0 0 17 5.23

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-1, Cisnero 2-0. WP_Lester, Jiménez, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:23.

